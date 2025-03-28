Hi Idiots.

Happy last Friday of March. We here on the show chose to enter the weekend by having a completely chill show that definitely didn’t bring up and content worthy of debate in reference to one of the most combative “It’s My List” moments in recent history. We definitely didn’t choose to discuss a topic that would rile anyone up, absolutely not.

Well, that’s not entirely true. Queue Maitlynn, who found this TikTok.

Naturally, Hot Wings said it was not a condiment, stating that it was a “topping,” only. Hot Wings was very adamant that they were two different things, while everyone else on the show was pretty steadfast that it is definitely considered a condiment.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Hot Wings’ rationale was that chocolate syrup is only a topping, meaning it is only something you put on top of ice cream and other desserts, while condiments are something you can put on the side and have a wide variety of uses.

However, Free Beer brought up some great points that chocolate syrup is traditionally squirted like a condiment and is stored in the same spot of the fridge as a condiment, so it has to be a condiment.

Refrigerator interior akdemirhk loading...

So, who is right? Lets consult an expert: Hershey. The company known best for its chocolate products has a pretty simple way of settling this debate and that is thanks to its Amazon listing.

Amazon Amazon loading...

There you have it. Read that listing. Condiment pump. if the company known for delivering chocolate syrup to ice cream lovers everywhere considers chocolate syrup as a condiment, there isn’t much more to debate.

Take that, Hot Wings.

Things Around The Free Beer and Hot Wings Studio That Just Make Sense We're a ecclectic bunch of people, so it only makes sense that the studio we spend so much time in also has some oddities to it. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill