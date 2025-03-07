Hi Idiots.

It is one of my favorite days of the year, a holiday that celebrates something near and dear to my heart. My stomach. That's pretty close to my heart! But more specifically, it's the cereal that is entering my stomach that is being celebrated.

As someone who is recognized for his adoration for Cinnamon Toast Crunch, I take my cereal products very seriously. I go out of my way to diversify which cereals I have in my pantry at any given time. So, I shall now pass on my knowledge to you by sharing my S Tier Cereals with you.

What Makes A Cereal S Tier

To me, there are a few factors that go into a cereal being an S-tier cereal:

Milk taste How does the milk taste after the cereal has been sitting in it for a bit? Very important.

Time To Sogginess/Edibility While Soggy Is the cereal that's been the wettest the longest still worth eating?

Space In Bowl How much space does the cereal take up in the bowl?



These are what I look for when I'm deciding what is a good cereal. I feel a little foolish writing it out now but oh well. A scientist musn't be ashamed of their work.

Tommy's Favorites

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Let's get this one out of the way: Yes, Cinnamon Toast Crunch is my favorite. It is delicious dry, the milk is so good they sell it on its own, the CTC dust is good on other products, and it retains the taste even if it has gotten soggy. Few people dislike CTC for a reason.

Frosted Flakes

They're grrrreat. Specifically, the milk. Absolutely delicious.

Fruit/Cocoa Pebbles

Bang for your buck. Since the fruity pebbles are so small, you can fit a lot in a bowl. Cocoa Pebbles are some of the best milk, it is a rich and yummy chocolatey milk.

Honey Bunches of Oats

The bunch of oats is such a wonderful addition to the flakes in the cereal. Weirdly, I do actually enjoy when these get a bit soggy. Plus, this falls under "healthy cereal" so I feel good about eating it. Yaaay.

Boo Berry

Seasonal and cute, the whole monsters cereal collection that is released every Halloween are a delight. The shape of the cereal and marshmallows makes my heart happy. Like, come on even the website has a blurb about Boo the Ghost.

Personality: Boo is sweet and can be characterized as a “lovable little ghost”. He is often seen in past commercials being scared of his own self.

These are just a few of my favorite cereals that you can find me eating on a given day in my studio.

