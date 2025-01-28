Hi Idiots.

Growing up is a part of life (allegedly). As you get older, you learn about what you like, and more importantly, who you like. On air the other day, Maitlynn brought up the idea of a "Hear Me Out" cake where we learned about people- or characters- we would smash. Respectfully, of course.

READ MORE: A Door Nearly Killed Maitlynn In Nashville

With unrealistic smash talk comes talk of realistic smashing, which brought up the discussion of who Free Beer and Hot Wings were into when they were growing up. Shockingly, or unsurprisingly, they both instantly said they had the "pre-pubescent" hots for Daisy Duke.

Daisy Duke, the short-shorts-wearing cousin of Bo and Luke Duke from the Dukes of Hazzard inspired a generation to rock cut-off blue jeans. It also made young boys around the country pay attention to the show for more than just the police chases and high-jinks of the "General Lee". I guess I can see why they remember her so well.

Jas Bains via YouTube Jas Bains via YouTube loading...

Outside of Daisy, Hot Wings had a crush on Heather Thomas from The Fall Guy and Alyssa Milano from "Who's The Boss?". Meanwhile, Maitlynn had a crush on teen heart-throb Aaron Carter and still has a safe spot for...David Spade, of all people.

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno Getty Images loading...

Who was your first celebrity crush? Let us know.

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz