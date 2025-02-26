Hi Idiots.

BINGO is a timeless game that can be played by almost anyone. In school, it was a fun game to play during parties or, if you're like my grandma, can be played with higher stakes (aka 💵). People have put their own spins on the basic premise of BINGO over the years and created themed versions for different events.

Last year, I made one for the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions, and while it was very exciting to play along with, we all know how that ended. I wasn't in a very bingo-esc mood watching your team blow a 21-point lead in one quarter.

Thankfully, Free Beer and Hot Wings BINGO has far lower stakes and is infinitely more fun. Instead of playing one day of the week, you can play five days! How exciting! No, there isn't an award for winning, but sometimes, personal pride is the best reward a person can get. Everything appearing on this BINGO board was submitted by you all via our texting line and Facebook, so if you think this board stinks, blame each other.

This isn't designed with a time frame in mind, just a fun thing to follow along with. For continuity's sake, you must fill the whole board for a BINGO. Or a KSFHM, based on those photos for each column. BINGO sounds better, however.

