Hi Idiots.

Today was the final normal show of 2024, with tomorrow being the big day (Holiday Break-In Day!!!), which means it will be our final recap day of the year. Over the last couple of weeks, we've recapped Dumber Than The Show, Minute of Mayhem, and the best "dump" moments of the year.

Now, it's time to hear from all of you. Over on our FBHW Facebook page, we asked all of you what YOUR favorite moment of 2024 was and answers ranged from Steve buying himself tiny gloves for his little hands to being nominated for the Radio Hall of Fame.

Either you've all been loving what we've been doing lately or there's quite a bit of recency bias taking place because many of the comments relate to things that have happened fairly recently. But that's okay! Let's recap some of the highlights.

Idiots for Underdogs & Kid's Food Basket

This has been an incredible year for FBHW charity work for both Idiots for Underdogs and a massive charity event on our flagship station, 97.9 WGRD. This is all because of you and your support for the show through being a Fancy Idiot. We were able to make multiple donations this year including:

DO IT FOR THE BRICKx3

The live show in our home market sold out thanks to much campaigning and a catchy chant. As a result, we now have a permanent brick in the building with our logos and signatures.

Radio Fall of Fame Nomination

"To say this nomination is an honor is a bit of an understatement. It’s a dream come true that we never knew could happen. Thanks for the support over the 27 years, we couldn’t have done it without all of you idiots!"

Show Code

Show Code, or us being brutally honest at the risk of total embarrassment, never ceases to be a memorable moment. This year, Kelly shared an email about going nude at a hot spring where a listener also was nude at said hot spring, Free Beer accidentally sent a spicy message to someone meant for his wife, and Tommy rerouted a funeral processional for candy.

Photo inspired by a meme submitted by a listener.

Special Effects + Sucks = Special E*$&!

Free Beer's word scrambles are well documented. He started the year off with the classic screw-up of "I want to hear someone else's miserby" which led to Miserby Loves Comperby. But his best might be this incredible moment.

Paired With An Idiot: Thirst Trap Edition

Inspired by a thirst trap Kelly Cheese posted on her Instagram, the show decided to play a round of high stakes Paired with an Idiot where the loser would have to recreate Kelly's thirst trap. Free Beer was our loser and paid up with his cheeks out.

Impressions

Apparently, our show members are pretty good at pretending to be other people.

Pranking Tommy - "Did I Win?!"

This one showed up a couple of times, much to my dismay. The bottom line here is that everyone poops and sometimes you can't wait till the show break. So, out of kindness to my fellow hardworking coworkers, I sent a message and ran to the little boy's room. Big mistake, because Kelly decided to prank me and boy did she get me. Y'all really liked this one, it was our top-viewed TikTok of the year!

Maitlynn's Arm Pumping and German Accent

This year we played a new form of a game that involved adding a rule every time you got a question right. This resulted in some pretty great moments, but the perfect storm was mad when Steve made everyone start doing this arm-pumping thing and also doing an accent.

Alan from Scotland's Surprise Appearance

Long-time listener Alan from Scotland, who Steve thought was blind and in a wheelchair (he is blind but is definitely not wheelchair-bound), surprised everyone on the show at our live morning show in Kokomo.

A Free Beer and Hot Wings Classic

Free Beer and Hot Wings unearthed a classic instructional video from their college days.

Mike Buck from F*ck Bikes

Free Beer's weird fascination for riding bikes without a seat on them was brought to life by our friend Mike Buck from F*ck Bikes. Whatever that means.

What Did We Learn?

Every day we end by sharing what we learned from the show. One day we had a segment about superpowers and Kelly's WDWL was so catchy in the worst way possible.

Today I learned that when a child hurts, Free Beer squirts.

I cannot find a clip of this and that makes it worse but also better. Context is important, my friends.

Maitlynn & Tommy Learn Things

There's no such thing as dumb questions. However, Maitlynn and Tommy both had moments of stupidity this year, one together and two on their own. Clouds at night, swimming pool flammability, and the Cuban Shuffle.

Kelly's Unexpected Guest - "Is That Your Weed M'am?"

One morning, Kelly walked out of her house to find a man sleeping on her front porch. She called the police and then called into the show to give a play-by-play, and her phone caught this priceless moment.

Plenty more awesome and hilarious things happened this year, and tomorrow's Break-ins could easily take the cake of incredible moments. If there are clips I missed that you want highlighted feel free to let me know. It's been a fantastic year, thanks for coming along with us!

