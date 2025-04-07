Hi Idiots.

The news cycle has been dominated by talk of the economy, and as much as I'm sure everyone loves hearing about that, there is a piece of news that has been flying under the radar that is expected to take place next week, which is a huge step for civilian space travel.

Celebrities like "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, Bezos’ girlfriend, and pop star Katy Perry will all join the first all-female space flight aboard Jeff Bezos' rocket company (Blue Origin). Now, it should be noted that the crew is not really going into space; rather, they're reportedly going just beyond the edge of Earth, which will give spectacular views and become weightless, but it's still somewhere few humans have gone before.

A true crime was committed when the crew of the Free Beer and Hot Wings show was sorely overlooked for the selection process for the next space flight. So, in light of this, we still wanted to discuss what we would do if we were ever chosen for a flight like this.

Hot Wings

Hot Wigns would obviously spend all of his time grunting and pretending he was a lot stronger and athletic than he really is by jumping and throwing boulders and whatnot.

Maitlynn

Maitlynn wants to fly around in space like this. Probably the coolest thing to do in space (until you run out of spray).

Steve

Steve wants to get an overinflated ego and use the benefit of zero-gravity to learn how to do a backflip. Obviously, things would be pretty different back on Earth, but who am I to be a buzz kill.

