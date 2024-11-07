Hi Idiots.

One of the most influential movies of my childhood was Paul Blart: Mall Cop. That has nothing to do with this article, but I just want to mention it any chance I get. The other movie that was on loop in my house was 2004's The Incredibles, a movie about a misfit family of superheroes.

I'm sure plenty of you know the details of this hit Pixar film, but on the off chance you've somehow avoided any knowledge of the box office behemoth in the 20 years since it came out, I'll give you a quick rundown.

Bob and Helen Parr, the former superheroes Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, are now living a normal quiet life following the banning of superheroes from public life. But Bob is restless working a boring job that is anything but incredible. When he gets a secret offer to use his powers again, he must choose between his family and his glory.

The Incredibles, 2004 Rotten Tomatoes via YouTube loading...

But when I saw that yesterday, November 5th was the 20th anniversary of this movie, I couldn't help but doubletake. TWENTY YEARS? Really...but it got me thinking. There are some curious similarities between us and the Incredibles.

Free Beer and Hot Wings as The Incredibles Characters The Parrs from The Incredibles are a dysfunctional family of superheroes. We, too are a dysfunctional family, but we're a family of idiots. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill