Hello everyone! We have exciting news to share with everyone on this very special April 1st.

Effective immediately, Gregg "Free Beer" Daniels and Chris "Hot Wings" Michels have announced that after 700 years of being on the radio, they will be moving on to an exciting new venture: goat herding! It has been a dream of theirs for many years to start a ranch and really get their hands dirty. Now is the best point in their careers, when everything is going well, for them to embark.

Free Beer and Hot Wings have released the following joint statement:

The Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show has taken us to many different places and the entire experience has been nothing short of incredible. The impact we've made has been humbling and we look forward to seeing where the show goes from here.

While the two men whose names have become synonymous with the show are leaving, two shining stars will be stepping in to take their place. Tommy, the show's heartthrob new guy known admirably by names like "Turd Cobain" or "DisTomulated', and Producer Steve, the guy known for playing the wrong sound bites, will be stepping in to hoist the flag as the new faces of The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show.

Now, you may be wondering: What about Kelly and Maitlynn? Don't worry, they're not going anywhere. They will be forming a new podcast titled "Scissor Sisters Sports"! As the two sports experts on the show, you'll still be able to get your daily dose of America's Sweethearts as they talk all things sports.

Who will be the first pick in the NFL Draft? Can Aaron Rodgers carry the Jets to the Super Bowl? Find out all this and more when you listen anytime, anywhere. There will be more on this in the coming weeks, but they are very excited to show their passion to all of you!

We know this may come as a surprise to everyone, but we want you to know that this is only the beginning of a new chapter.

P.S. April Fools, obviously. The show isn't going anywhere.

