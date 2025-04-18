Hi Idiots.

One of the questions that pop up occasionally on the texting line revolves around what x show member would be doing if they had never gotten into radio. It’s a fair question. I remember asking myself if I had ever had this very question.

The world's hypothetical questions and “what-ifs” can be a fun experiment or something that haunts a person. Sorry, that got dark.

But while there are obvious answers like Free Beer solely getting to a job in the sports field, the other members aren’t so clear-cut. Even Free Beer, who does have a dream day job and side gig, still toys with what-if questions.

So that's the question that has been posed to them: What's a job you would like to try? I don't think any of the members would want to leave their current positions, but if you could shadow or pick up a temp job doing something, what gig would you try?

Free Beer

“I would love to be an auctioneer.” Let's see him word scramble trying this profession.

Hot Wings

“Would love to work at a car company’s proving grounds as a vehicle tester.”

Steve

“I always thought it would be pretty sweet to be a private pilot for a mega celebrity.”

Tommy

“I’d want to be a park ranger or a traveling nurse. Something that I would be able to help somewhere or someone.”

Do you think these answers align with the guys?

