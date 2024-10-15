Hi Idiots.

I don't think many people would bat an eye at acquiring some extra cash. You hear plenty of stories of people winning it big at the casino or someone falling into a large sum of money from a long-lost relative. It can be so difficult to see other people living your dream (aka getting rich instead of you).

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

But what about the times when you almost got a ton of money but didn't? When you were, per se, a single number off a lottery ticket or if you'd not pulled your money out too early? There are far more examples of people almost making it big. Having a baseball card that would have been worth millions but somehow it was ripped from their possession.

On the show today, we had a segment where you all told us about some of the moments you had like this. One story, in particular, was especially brutal, the story of someone and their siblings being written out of the inheritance and missing out on everything. I feel for y'all.

Ongoing auction session. auctioneer and buyers in frame Getty Images loading...

We received plenty of stories, but we got cut for time. So here are a few more stories of moments where you all were *this* close to making a fortune. I feel for all of y'all, really.

How Some FBHW Listeners Missed Out On A Fortune Free Beer and Hot Wings asked their listeners how some of them missed out on potentially making a fortune. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill