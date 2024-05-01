Free Beer and Hot Wings Donate $5000 To Family Amidst Heartbreaking Loss

Hi Idiots.

Once again, we want to give a hearty thank you to all our Fancy Idiots, or anyone who has donated to our Idiots for Underdogs charity. It's support from all of you that makes moments like today possible. If you're not a Fancy Idiot and would like to be, you can by clicking here.

This story is heartbreaking, there's no other way to put it. But hopefully, the contribution we're all making today will be able to help.

Tyler, Chanse, and Bryer Roden

Tyler and Chanse were 37 weeks pregnant, expecting their first child any day. Tragically, on April 12th, Tyler and Chanse were involved in an accident. After being airlifted to the hospital, doctors discovered Chanse suffered a brain injury and sadly passed away. Miraculously, her baby who they've named Bryer was saved.

Below is a video Chanse made following her and Tyler's engagement. This was a good, happy couple clearly in love who were ready to start the next chapter of their lives together.

Raising a newborn is difficult enough, but raising one while dealing with the loss of the mother and future wife at the same time is unbearable. Thankfully, Tyler and Bryer have a strong support network of friends and family. Since her passing, multiple GoFundMe pages have been made to raise funds to help cover the costs of funeral costs, medical fees, food, baby necessities, and expenses.

Today, Free Beer and Hot Wings are donating $5,000 to help support this new family during this difficult time. Across the multiple GoFundMe's, over $25,000 has been raised so far. Since we made the announcement over the air, you all have already provided $1500 towards the donation goal in less than an hour.

If you are interested in making a donation yourself or sharing the Roden's story, you can click here to go to the GoFundMe page. You can watch the entire moment as it happened live below.

