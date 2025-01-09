Hi Idiots.

Yesterday, we replayed the predictions we made for 2024 to see if any of us were able to boldly predict any events taking place at some point during the year. Steve was our big winner (?) after he correctly predicted the collapse of a bridge in a major city. You can view our in-depth recap of our prediction results here.

FBHW / Canva / Getty Images FBHW / Canva / Getty Images loading...

However, that was soooo last year. We're in 2025 now, and that means it's time for us to look into our crystal balls and make some bold predictions about what we think know will happen this year.

Here is each member's prediction for 2025.

Free Beer

By the end of the year, we will no longer be able to tell if an AI video is real or fake. It can be difficult to tell what's real and fake already, so if this advances that much by the end of the year, we could be in for a real trip.

People will realize Ozempic/miracle weight loss is bad for you. You get quick and effective results, but at what cost?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will have a public, ugly breakup. Bonus points if it is Travis' fault. Arguably America's Couple, anything involving Swift and Kelce is enough to make headlines. However, FB thinks things will take an ugly turn this year.



2024 US Open - Final Day Getty Images loading...

Kelly

One of us will be recruited for a reality TV show. Kelly and Maitlynn on Amazing Race, anyone?

Elon Musk will be arrested in America and it will be explosive news. Elon Musk is the world's richest man and is honing in on being the world's first trillionaire. But what if his wealth was achieved through illegal means?

A zookeeper will go crazy and release all the animals. Who let the dogs out? Rather, who let every single animal in the zoo out? Don't piss off any zookeepers.



Annual Whipsnade Zoo Weigh-In Getty Images loading...

Steve

CEO of a major corporation will be forced to step down because of a scandal. Of all the predictions this year, this seems the most likely. President Trump's first year is shaping up to be a wild one.

The Chiefs will 3-peat as Super Bowl champions. The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are aiming to win its 3rd Super Bowl in a row and its 4th since 2020.

The McRib will become a permanent menu item The famously mysterious McRib has appeared and disappeared at McDonalds seemingly at random for years. While there has never been a set schedule for when it will return, could this be the year it sticks around for good?



McDonald's Brings Back The McRib Sandwich Getty Images loading...

Hot Wings

A major insurance company will go bankrupt. 2024 ended with insurance companies being a hot topic of conversation. Now, with natural disasters becoming more common and destructive, things are getting tight for insurance companies.

Another former president will die. Jimmy Carter recently passed away at the young age of 100. Of the still-living past presidents (Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George Bush, and Bill Clinton), another will bite the dust this year.

Two major streaming services will merge. It feels like there's a streaming service for everything; Disney+, Hulu, Max, Paramount+, and more. 2025 will be the year we condense a few of these.



Jimmy Carter Getty Images loading...

Maitlynn

We'll finally find out who killed JonBenet Ramsey. One of the most famous cold cases in America, the murder of young JonBenet Ramsey has captivated Americans for years. Could this be the year justice is finally served?

Elon and Trump will have a major friendship breakup and it could spell doom for Tesla. One of the more unexpected pairings to come out of the 2024 election cycle was Donald Trump and Elon Musk's public partnership, to the point that Trump has tapped Musk to co-lead a new department called DOGE. However, Trump has hinted that Musk is getting on his nerves. Will they have a public breakup?

Someone on the show will find their soulmate There are four eligible bachelors on the show. Will one of them find the love of their life?



President-Elect Donald Trump Watches Army-Navy Football Game This photo is such a character profile of their entire relationship. Trump and Vance doing real political things, and Musk just sort of...there./ Getty Images loading...

Tommy

There will be a major update in the Zodiac Killer case. The Zodiac Killer, with its cryptic ciphers and communication with police and the news, has been a mystery for years. However, the case has remained unsolved as the police could never figure out the killer's identity.

Oasis will split during their tour. The two Gallagher brothers' famous feud with each other led to the group breaking up. Now, the brothers have returned for a new tour. Will they keep things professional or will the tour go up in flames?

Donald Trump will say or post the words “Skibidi Toilet”

One of the most viral phrases and phenomenons of 2024 that kids loved and parents were confused by. Could this strange phrase make it to the White House?



Oasis Announce Reunion Gigs For Next Summer Getty Images loading...

We'll check back here in one year and see how our predictions aged.

FBHW Holiday Vacation 2024/2025 Free Beer and Hot Wings are BACK and ready to kick off the new year. Here's how each of us spent our holiday vacations. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill