Which “Day Of Christmas” Gift Does Free Beer and Hot Wings Want?
One of the first songs a kid learns to sing is "Twelve Days of Christmas", a catchy tune where you learn to count and have to really test your memory. Plus, it's fun because everyone can join in together. The Muppets ft John Denver is the best version, and I will not take any other opinions.
For those of you out there who need a refresher on what the song is about, look no further than the first two lines. "On the x day of Christmas / my true love gave to me". Someone out there is giving their "true love" some odd gifts like an oddly large number of different birds (turtle doves, french hens, calling birds, geese, swans).
On the first day of Christmas, I'm giving my favorite idiots their favorite of the following:
Day 1: a partridge in a pear tree
Day 2: two turtle doves
Day 3: three French hens
Day 4: four calling birds
Day 5: five gold rings
Day 6: six geese a-laying
Day 7: seven swans a-swimming
Day 8: eight maids a-milking
Day 9: nine ladies dancing
Day 10: ten lords a-leaping
Day 11: eleven pipers piping
Day 12: twelve drummers drumming
Maitlynn
Mait's answer is the most sentimental answer among the bunch, and before we delve into chaos, it's nice to hear something nice. Mait would have 2 Turtle Doves because of the ornaments from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York when Kevin gives one of the mto the bird lady. Mait's mom got a replica of them so they can both have one.
Kelly
No one will be shocked to hear Kelly would do anything to have 11 piper pipers piping. 11 men blowing flutes would make her Christmas.
Free Beer
Free Beer's present is a bit dark, I'll admit. Our leading man ordered 10 lords a leaping to "order obstacles and traps off Amazon" and punish them for being involved in such a terrible song. HARSH.
Hot Wings
Hot Wings took the route I would have taken and took the 5 golden rings. Wonderful for resale.
