Hi Idiots.

A job interview can make or break whether you get hired for a job. Back in the day, you'd walk into a job and drop off your resume. Maybe you'd get an interview that day or you'd just hope someone would give you a call.

Nowadays, you can just go on Indeed and apply for 57 jobs in one sitting and get hired for a job without having ever met someone. All that to say, the first impression you give the hiring manager is very important...which is why the choice 17-year-old Free Beer made is so baffling.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Boy Meets Buckle

At the ripe age of 17, young Free Beer was out on the town attempting to get himself a second job so he could spend some extra spending money on whatever 17-year-olds in the 1700s spent their money on. Our young hero decided he wanted to get himself a job at the mall (y'all remember those?) because that was what the cool kids did back then.

Sunland Park Mall inside Emily Slape loading...

So Free Beer waltzed into the first store of the brand he recognized, Buckle, and gave his resume to the person behind the desk. He asked if they were hiring and they said he should hear back soon. Now, this sounds like a normal exchange, right? Right.

But remember, this is Free Beer we're talking about, and he and his big mouth ruined any chance of getting by asking

So, is the Manager hot?

Oof. To make matters worse, it turns out the person he said that to WAS the Manager, who promptly gave him a death stare. Suffice it to say, he never heard back from Buckle (though the manager was apparently hot, so good for her).

Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers - Sky Bet Championship Getty Images loading...

Moral of the story: don't ask if the manager is hot if you're trying to get a job.

The Free Bald and Bald Wings Balding Show Bald is beautiful. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill