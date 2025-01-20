Hi Idiots.

You probably noticed that the captain of our Idiot filled ship was noticeably missing from the show this morning, instead being run by 1st Mate Kelly Cheese today (no, I'm not sure where this naval talk is coming from but I've already committed so...). Naturally, there were many questions as to where he was.

Numerous texts from listeners asked if someone should do a Wellness Check on FB after the Lions lost possibly its most heartbreaking game ever on Saturday against the Washington Commanders.

While his feelings on that game will probably make themselves known when he returns to the show tomorrow, the reason he was missing had to do with someone many around the country are experiencing: insane cold. Ironically, today (Jan 20th) is known as "Blue Monday", which is supposed to be the most depressing day of the year. Very fitting since he would have rather been here than stuck in Texas.

Free Beer Is GROUNDED!... Technically

For those unaware, Free Beer is more than your traditional sports nerd. He's a sports nerd that gets paid to be a sports nerd. He commentates on college sports games, and this previous weekend he was in Lubbock, TX to do the game there. What should have been a routine trip started poorly when his plane early Sunday morning was frozen solid and the ground crew couldn't get the ice off.

This was his routine all of yesterday, boarding and deplaning, resulting in him missing his connection flights and getting stuck in Lubbock. Don't worry, he'll be back tomorrow (for now).

