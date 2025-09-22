Hi Idiots.

Today is the start of the best season of the year. The official start of fall is here, but if you're like Maitlynn, you may already have your Halloween decorations up weeks ago. But now that fall is here, we here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings show are going to go headlong into the fall festivities. Well, everyone except Steve, because he hates fall.

But for those of us who don't have black holes in our chest where a heart should be, this is an exciting time of year. Like most of you, we're entering the time of year where the leaves begin to change, the temp starts to drop, and the nights are getting shorter. But that is also what makes this time so memorable for us here on the show.

Since Maitlynn and I are Halloween's biggest fans, it's pretty obvious what we look forward to—many trips to Spirit Halloween to peruse all the merchandise and silly decorations. But the best part of fall is nature. This is the time of year to whip out our sweaters and maximize coziness.

Hot Wings loves the smell of fall and says the best way to experience it is to have a drive with your windows down. He has mapped out a route around his town that showcases the best areas to see the fall leaves. Maitlynn echoed this sentiment, saying she'll always take the side roads when she has the chance when heading back to see her family.

Meanwhile, Free Beer loves to sleep with the windows open, letting in the cool fall air. It's still warm enough not to be freezing, but it's cold enough to snuggle under a blanket. Nothing better than staying in bed a lot longer each morning just to enjoy the breeze.

