Everyone Loves Autumn…Except Steve. He Hates It.

Hi Idiots.

It is officially Fall (or Autumn for the sophisticated among us)! Here in Michigan, that means the leaves are changing colors and falling, the temperatures are going to drop (finally), and everyone's homes will be decorated for the holidays.

For me, Fall is my favorite time of year. I love pulling out my sweaters and driving through the changing leaves. Most of the show is in agreeance that Fall rocks, except for one very vocal hater of Fall: Steve the Scorned.

I'll elaborate on Steve in just a moment but I'd prefer to start with the happy and end on the sourness of one Steven no PH.

Hot Wings had plenty of good things to say about fall: the changing leaf colors, the smells, apple picking, cinnamon donuts, bonfires, sweatshirts, and driving through the leaves. A man of great taste, I'll say it. Free Beer, too, loves the fall colors and wanted to add College Football and sleeping with the windows wide open.

Maitlynn and Kelly echoed a lot of the things Hot Wings liked, with Maitlynn saying she loves Fall because "it feels like living in a hug, wrapped in a blanket," which I find adorable and true. Plus. HALLOWEEN.

Now, I asked Steve this question early this morning, and I thought his negativity about it had to do with it being Monday. However, that isn't the case. The only thing he likes about Fall is that he "gets to wear hooded sweatshirts". Otherwise, these are his thoughts on Fall.

So who is right? Steve, or the entire rest of the Free Beer and Hot Wings Show?

