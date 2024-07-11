Hi Idiots.

As I tend to do, I was scrolling through the large swath of content that has been posted on FBHW's social accounts looking for inspiration for a blog idea, hoping to find something that will jumpstart the old brain receptors to work some magic.

As I was looking, one thing stuck out to me. Well rather, one person.

Free Beer.

Considering the show has been on the air since 1997 and Free Beer and Hot Wings have been partners even longer than that, we've practically watched these two grow up over the years. However, of everyone on the show, no one has gone through more phases than Free Beer. So let's take a peek down memory lane as we watch Free Beer through the ages.

Here's how he looked when Hot Wings and him were roommates in college.

From there, we'll jump to 2010 when the show joined Facebook. I don't know about y'all, but everything about this photo screams 2010.

From there, we jump to 2016 when Free Beer was rocking what I call the "Fetus Beer" look because he is a clean-shaven-looking baby boy.

2017 Free Beer sees him acquire the dark-framed glasses he has come to be known for. Also, his kick*** cowboy boots.

2021 sees the beginning of The Evolution. The Show moved into our spiffy new studio, and with it, Free Beer went through some changes too. In the span of three years, Free Beer will look like four different people.

2022. The return of the goatee and the hair begins to grow out.

2023

And now as we know and love him today, in July of 2024, looking better than ever.

No matter what "Era" the hero of this story was in, he's been the same good guy through and through. Each member of the show has gone through eras of their own, which could be an entire other post.

