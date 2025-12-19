Hi Idiots.

2025 was a wild year for Dumber than the Show Trivia, and I don't mean that just because we gave out a ridiculous amount of money (more on that later). This year was memorable because we saw moments on Trivia that had happened rarely, or never, before.

We saw show members accidentally screw each other over, members go head-to-head, and saw the clocks play a huge role, with some matches being decided by less than a second. Here are the highlights from the entire year of DTTS. You can read last year's review here.

For starters, callers shockingly won the same number of games this year as last year, with 48 of the 224 games (with callers) ending in a caller victory (21%). Maitlynn entered the year flying high, starting with a $1,400 jackpot, while Steve began with a thud, losing his first game (and his $200 jackpot) right away.

Dumber than the Show Controversies

We also had a game of Hot Wings vs Maitlynn on April 2nd because our phone lines were down. Hot Wings won, sending Maitlynn back to Club $100 ($300 to $100) and doubling Hot Wings' jackpot from $200 to $400. It was a high-stakes match, and adds a game played to each of them in our table.

Plus, on February 17th, Hot Wings "hosed" Kelly by accepting the caller's answer in favor of the caller, but it was ultimately wrong. Kelly would have won on time. We still gave the win to the caller, but just something to note.

Dumber Than the Show Stats

Because each show member entered the year with different jackpot totals from the previous year, their total money lost will vary. Also, due to calendar dates, vacations, and the travel season, some show members played more than others.

Starting jackpots for 2025: Maitlynn ($1400), Free Beer ($400), Steve ($200), Kelly ($100), and Hot Wings ($100).

It just goes to show that getting the most correct answers overall doesn't mean you're going to win or finish with the best overall record. Maitlynn is our trivia champion this year, with the best record and highest jackpot at one time.

Overall, we lost $22,500 of our own dollars to trivia losses this year, with Maitlynn and Steve tying for the most money lost. It's interesting to see how Steve, who lost more than Maitlynn, still lost the same amount of money as Maitlynn, whose jackpots were much higher overall.

As I said last year, if my math is wrong...oops. I recounted it multiple times and did my best. Here's to more big wins and even bigger losses in 2026!

