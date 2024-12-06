Hi Idiots.

As 2024 comes to a close, it's time to look back on everything we accomplished this year. Every day that we had a show, we had five trivia questions to frustrate and excite everyone for a chance to win some serious cash (unless you were unfortunately up against someone in club $100).

So let's do some recapping together, shall we? Our information is measured from our first match of the year (January 8th) to today (December 6th). Excluding weekends and vacations, we played a total of 217 rounds of Dumber Than The Show. 48 of those 217 rounds (22%) ended in a victory for the caller.

A few things to keep in mind:

1) Each show member entered the year on different win streaks so loss values range as a result. Maitlynn ($100), Kelly ($200), Steve ($500), Hot Wings ($600), Free Beer ($600).

2) Maitlynn is currently on her longest win streak ever, so her losses are lower than everyone else's.

3) Math is complicated so if something is wrong...deal with it.

Here is how each of our show members did this year:

Despite playing the most games, Free Beer had the longest streak (25 games) and the best record of everyone on the show (40-5). Kelly and Steve were very close, but Kelly just barely had a worse record than him. Hot Wings and Steve tied for the most money lost. The Show's worst month was June when the show lost half the games they played (June 10-21 had only 3 victories).

Free Beer was the only one who had a streak extend past $2,000, hitting a max of $2,500. So...how much money did we give away this year?

$21,200 from our own pockets.

It's been an eventful year full of highs and lows. While we're recapping our year, please let us know your favorite moment of the year.

