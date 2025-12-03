Hi Idiots.

The day after Thanksgiving, everything switches to Christmas immediately. Stores drop the fall decor in favor of Christmas trees, lights, and wrapping paper. But perhaps the biggest holiday staple is the music. No other holiday has music that is based solely on a holiday (besides the Monster Mash - that's an exception).

You may listen to our show on a station that is playing Christmas music before or after our show. There are classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, The Twelve Days of Christmas, and new additions like the queen of Christmas music herself, Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You.

However, Steve's favorite is a weird one that few have heard, but makes an appearance on the show whenever he gets a chance to shoehorn it into conversation. The song in question is "Dominick the Donkey," a Christmas song about a donkey who assists Santa Claus in delivering presents in Italy because of the hilly terrain there.

It was released in 1960 and remains popular among Italian-Americans, hence why it's such a hit in New Jersey, where Steve grew up. With its curious amount of hee-haw hee-haws, this holiday tune is admittedly quite catchy. Perhaps the most curious part of this song's lore is that it charted for the first time over 50 years after its release, reaching #3 in the UK in 2011.

Clearly, there is still love for Dominick the Donkey, and Steve is not alone in his appreciation for this silly Christmas song. If you want to learn about others' favorite Christmas songs, you can do so here.

