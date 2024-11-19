Hi Idiots.

How clean someone keeps their appliances at home is wholly up to them. I've seen spotless refrigerators and then I've been to friend's places whose oven floor is so nasty the fire alarm goes off whenever they use it. Ultimately, one's home is kept how they want.

Mature businessman looking in refrigerator in office kitchen Ryan McVayki43 loading...

However, this rule is very different when it comes to the shared refrigerator at work. I'm sure plenty of you have the office fridge or whatever your version of that is. The problem with the shared fridge is that it isn't any one person's, which can lead to no one taking care of it.

This is how we arrive at the abomination that is the FBHW refrigerator.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

Yeah, nasty. I don't know how much it got to look like this, but I think it represents the typical office fridge pretty well. Questionable stains, expired food, and the fear that something may be growing inside. Pudding from 2022 is crazy, I must admit. This isn't throwing shade at any of the other stations in our building, I just found this fridge to be quite amusing.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

So considering it hadn't been really cleaned in well over a year (maybe more?), I took it upon myself to do the Lord's work and deep clean it. Like, really clean it. Apologies to my coworkers for anything I threw out I wasn't supposed to, but honestly, I'm not that sorry you filthy animals.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

Never again will our fridge look like it did before. If it does, it will mean I am dead. Most likely consumed by the Fridge. Do any of you have utterly disgusting refrigerators? Let me know that we're not alone in our grievous state.

Listeners Cast A Free Beer and Hot Wings Movie: How Accurate Is It? Do you agree with these fan castings of the show? Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill