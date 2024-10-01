Hi Idiots.

We've had a bit of a rivalry going on around the studio about the proper way to drink your coffee. It's a tale as old as time, really. Only in recent years have people been capable of making wack orders like

a triple-shot, half-decaf, almond-milk latte, extra foam, no foam, with two pumps of unicorn syrup, a dash of Himalayan pink salt, seven ice cubes (but room temp), and exactly 1.3 cinnamon sprinkles. Oh, and it has to be brewed under a full moon.

So yes, I understand why Hot Wings finds drinking your coffee with creamer a bit ridiculous. However, the studio Cream Team of Maitlynn and Steve is actually in the majority. Drinking black coffee is not the move these days, but I can confirm that Hot Wings and his trusty Keurig rock one to two cups a morning.

According to a recent study about coffee drinking habits, only about 18% of people drink their coffee black. Drinking coffee with milk or creamer is on a major rise amongst drinkers with over 39% of people putting it in their coffee. People are drinking coffee for the taste more than the effects.

Something I ask my friend and dad, who both drink black coffee, is, "Why?" I asked the same thing to Hot Wings, who says coffee doesn't even really give him a boost anymore unless he has a lot to drink. Why not spice up your coffee a bit?

Here's why:

It's how coffee was meant to be drank and adding the extra things is, well, extra.

How do you take your coffee? Let us know.

