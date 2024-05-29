Hi Idiots.

It's Tommy here. Ya know, from behind the glass? Hello! Next week marks my 6th month with the show, and it has been a whirlwind. I have learned a lot, I've been roasted by everyone (a lot), but most importantly I've had a lot of fun. That being said, I am going on vacation this week, and am looking for some feedback from all of you.

As I hope you've noticed, I have been writing content for the show for a couple of months now about various random ideas or extra stories about things going on behind the scenes of the show. I hope you've enjoyed reading them as much as I've enjoyed writing them. Now, I am seeking input from all of you about things you would like to see going forward.

Do you like the behind-the-scenes stories? Do you want more goofy/random topics? More questions and answers? Or more of the same type of content I've been making? These posts are for all of you and I want to create content people will be interested in.

You can give me your (constructive) input in the following ways:

A comment on the Facebook post

A DM on Instagram

or shoot me an email

I look forward to reading everyone's responses. In the meantime, I'm going to enjoy my time in Massachusetts. Maybe I'll get some oysters or something, who knows? You could even say the world is my oyster!

Ok, I'm done.

