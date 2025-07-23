Hi Idiots.

As a kid, you think that adults have all the answers. That adults know everything because, you know, they're grown-ups. But the most shocking (and terrifying) part of becoming a grown-up is realizing adults do not know everything; adults are just getting by.

While most of us do know plenty of things, we all have that one thing we don't know how to use, or do that many things that seem like common knowledge, but we won't admit we don't know. A Listener in Tennessee gave a great example:

We're moving into a house next week with a gas stove and fireplace and i have no idea how to use either bc I've only lived in houses with electric stoves. I'm 41.

Photo by Eduardo Pastor on Unsplash Photo by Eduardo Pastor on Unsplash loading...

When I lived in Florida, one of my friends was rooming with a girl who was completely out of touch and had no idea how to use a laundry machine. She had to be taught the difference between the machines, where to load the detergent, and so on. Bless her heart.

Meanwhile, Kelly's revelation that she doesn't understand how weed wackers work led to a spirited conversation about the dos and don'ts of wacking bushes, cracks, and what you should/shouldn't wear when wacking (weeds, of course).

This is only the tip of the iceberg. Let's hear from some other listeners.

Adult Things That Free Beer and Hot Wings Listeners Don't Understand Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill