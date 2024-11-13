Top Celebrity Interviews on The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show

Hi Idiots.

I'm going to deliver some truly earth-shattering news: we're a radio show! I know, pause for dramatic effect. The show has talked to quite a few movie stars, comedians, and other celebrities over the show's 25 years on air. It's hard to pick a favorite guest. One may even say it's like trying to pick a favorite child, something you can't do.

Unless you can. Which would be another conversation entirely.

Star Wars: Stories From A Galaxy Far, Far Away…Panel at San Diego Comic-Con Getty Images for Getty Images loading...

But all that to say, when I started with the show I had no idea Free Beer and Hot Wings even did interviews. The only interview I'd seen them do was when they were hiring me for this job. So one day when Free Beer casually mentioned they were talking to Patton Oswalt later that day, I just tilted my head confused and a little flabbergasted because huh? Patton Oswalt?!

Yeah turns out the show has some clout, who would have thought? They've spoken to a lot of people, and sadly some of the interviews have been lost to history or are just unplayable these days. However, these are a few of their favorite guests:

Bert Kreischer

The show has spoken to Bert many times (Fancy Idiot members can listen to one of those here). This was cool because he even shouted the show out on stage when he was in Grand Rapids earlier this year and shared a story about everyone on the show getting drunk off boxed wine. Glad he remembers us!

Sony Pictures' "The Machine" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Gene Hackman

60th Annual Golden Globe Awards Getty Images loading...

Dennis Hopper

2009 CineVegas Film Festival - Portraits - Day 5 Getty Images for CineVegas loading...

Jimmy Pardo

Another frequent guest on the show, Jimmy has actually been in the studio with us before and it was a blast. You can hear him tell us a strange moment he had with Gary Busey here.

Comedy Central Presents Getty Images loading...

Ernie Harwell

The Detroit Tiger's longtime sports commentator, Ernie Harwell sadly passed away in 2010. However, speaking to a legend after hearing his voice much of their childhood was a big deal for Free Beer and Hot Wings.

Twins v Tigers Getty Images loading...

Billybob Thornton

Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount+'s "Landman" Getty Images loading...

Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith has also been a guest on the show multiple times. We've always admired his work and to have him on the show in person back in 2019 was a real treat.

Kevin Smith Hosts Premiere Week Screening Of SYFY's "Deadly Class" With Cast Getty Images loading...

That's only a few of the many interviews we've done and loved over the years. If you have a favorite interview not mentioned here, let us know!

Things From The Past That Aren't Around Anymore Any Miss Were things really better back in the day? These things make us think so. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill