Top Celebrity Interviews on The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show
Hi Idiots.
I'm going to deliver some truly earth-shattering news: we're a radio show! I know, pause for dramatic effect. The show has talked to quite a few movie stars, comedians, and other celebrities over the show's 25 years on air. It's hard to pick a favorite guest. One may even say it's like trying to pick a favorite child, something you can't do.
Unless you can. Which would be another conversation entirely.
But all that to say, when I started with the show I had no idea Free Beer and Hot Wings even did interviews. The only interview I'd seen them do was when they were hiring me for this job. So one day when Free Beer casually mentioned they were talking to Patton Oswalt later that day, I just tilted my head confused and a little flabbergasted because huh? Patton Oswalt?!
Yeah turns out the show has some clout, who would have thought? They've spoken to a lot of people, and sadly some of the interviews have been lost to history or are just unplayable these days. However, these are a few of their favorite guests:
Bert Kreischer
The show has spoken to Bert many times (Fancy Idiot members can listen to one of those here). This was cool because he even shouted the show out on stage when he was in Grand Rapids earlier this year and shared a story about everyone on the show getting drunk off boxed wine. Glad he remembers us!
Gene Hackman
Dennis Hopper
Jimmy Pardo
Another frequent guest on the show, Jimmy has actually been in the studio with us before and it was a blast. You can hear him tell us a strange moment he had with Gary Busey here.
Ernie Harwell
The Detroit Tiger's longtime sports commentator, Ernie Harwell sadly passed away in 2010. However, speaking to a legend after hearing his voice much of their childhood was a big deal for Free Beer and Hot Wings.
Billybob Thornton
Kevin Smith
Kevin Smith has also been a guest on the show multiple times. We've always admired his work and to have him on the show in person back in 2019 was a real treat.
That's only a few of the many interviews we've done and loved over the years. If you have a favorite interview not mentioned here, let us know!
