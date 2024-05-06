Hi Idiots.

This week we have another story of someone on the show being an idiot. It's been a curious time for all of us as the seasons change from winter to spring, it feels like some of us are actually falling backward. In this case, Kelly quite literally fell.

Allow me to walk you through Kelly's two-block shutdown aka block party that turned into a two-toe breakdown on her left foot.

As Kelly talked about last week on the show, there was a block party happening just up the street from her house that she was going to go to on Saturday after she got back from the Live Show the show had in Harris, Mich. The weather was fantastic this weekend here in the Mitten, so she was naturally rocking her Chacos.

Her block party quickly turned into a break party when she carelessly smashed her foot on one of these cement barricades, breaking her two little piggies.

I was with friends and did that thing where I tried to tell myself it hurt but that I was fine ya know. We still went to the party the whole day and my foot was throbbing the whole time. When I woke up yesterday my toes were completely purple. It was pretty gross.

Yeah, pretty gross is an understatement, but she's a trooper. Ironically, she was almost a victim of her own prediction powers. Last year she predicted someone on the show would break a bone, too bad she was just a few months late.

