As a show, we have been along with Steve as he has charted a course to become proficient in various means of transportation. We are all well aware of how hard he has been working on restoring his Jeep Comanche, but his wife also bought him flight lessons for Christmas last year. Although he has had one lesson, he has not found himself in the pilot's seat since.

The seat of his childhood BMX bike, however, has been getting some TLC this year, as Steve has gotten back into riding his bike after retrieving it while visiting home. Not TLC in the way Free Beer did outside a Little Caesars years ago, but Steve was a big-time BMX biker in his teens.

Steve has now finished the maintenance on it, and it is like new. Shockingly, in some ways, he, too , is a new man. Below are photos of Bad@$$ Steve pulling off a 360° on his S&M Dirt Bike Next Generation from around 1998. The more surprising part of this is that Steve says he was never able to pull off this trick even in his heyday, so clearly taking some time off has proven beneficial to him.

Two things came out of Steve and his BMX adventure:

A hope that this can become something he and his son can do together

A broken phone screen, as Steve's caseless iPhone flew out of his pocket mid-spin.

Keeping a caseless phone in his basketball shorts while spinning is a recipe for disaster. However, if Steve maintains this level of athleticism, we could be seeing the revival of a career he once thought impossible.

