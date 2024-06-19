The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show Is Only Capable Of Wearing Black

Hi Idiots.

 

Today we had some really awesome guests in the studio who all traveled quite some way so they could voluntarily put up with our shenanigans for a few hours. It was a pretty awesome day all around, but since they traveled so far and we were getting lunch together, naturally everyone was more formally dressed than usual (except me. I missed the memo. Sorry guys.)

 

However, everyone on the show had one thing in common: apparently "dressing up" means wearing a black shirt. I know that sounds like a haha funny coincidence, like

oh wow 5 people all wore the same color on the same day that's kinda funny

however, it goes a little deeper than that. In case you weren't aware, this is such a routine issue that Free Beer and Hot Wings have had to make a pact to decide who gets to wear black to live shows. From what I've gathered, they now alternate each year.

 

Want proof? Here is 2023's Grand Rapids Live Show photo.

Here's 2024.

Notice a pattern? I do. I know they've talked about this agreement on the show before, but seeing everyone wear the same color on the same day, unplanned, was just pretty darn funny.

 

To me at least. Anyway, today was a hilarious and great day all around. Any day we have guests and/or get to make fun of Free Beer is a good day.

 

