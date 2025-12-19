Hi Idiots.

Some of the most common questions people text into the show are "What are the rules with swearing on-air?" or "How do you know what you can and can't say?", or some variation of that. It's a question I've asked the crew many times, and they give the same answer every time:

"There aren't guidelines, we just sort of know what we can get away with."

Not very helpful for a budding radio-broadcaster with no experience in the field who has to "trust their gut" about different words, but hey, that's showbiz. But for those words that are blatantly bad, or those that Steve deems a no-go, we have our bff, the Dump Button.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

This special button stops a portion of our audio broadcast from hitting the airwaves. App and website users will still hear the raw audio, but the radio waves will not. Don't ask me why, it's just how it is. We had to use this button quite a bit this year; here were some of the most memorable moments.

Steve Rode The Lighting (And Failed...Twice)

Steve missed not one, but two bleeps for the same videos. Yes, they were both f-bombs.

The Rarest of Mistakes: Hot Wings Says F#%!

Mait's Suggestive Store Name

Tommy Forgot The R In Crumb

Free Beer's Black Shi-...I Mean Show

PT Cruisers Really Get Kelly Riled Up

Jelly Donut Karaoke Gets Vulgar

You don't hear it in these clips, but shortly after Maitlynn gets pelted by a donut, she belts out one of the loudest (and clearest) F words ever.

The dump button was pressed loads more than these, but these were the times it had a solid comedic effect.

Free Beer and Hot Wings Listeners Made Some Great (And Awful) Trades What is a good trade or a bad trade is in the eye of the beholder. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill / Canva