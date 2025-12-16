Hi Idiots.

We've had quite a year here on the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show, ranging from our most expansive set of live show locations to date to our most significant single-day radiothon earnings in show history.

We've already highlighted each member of the show's most memorable moments of the year, but some of the funniest moments of the year came not from us but from listeners like you. In the radio industry, it's rare to have as many callers as we get every morning.

Our text and phone lines are constantly lighting up with our discussion topics, but some of those calls and comments stand out purely because they're hilarious. Sometimes it's a personal anecdote, other times a joke (or roast) of its own, or just something about the caller that we really liked.

From people taking different career paths to the absurd ways they got injured, here are some of the best calls and texts from 2025.

"I Got Dumped Yesterday" Jeremy Laughs Through The Pain

One of the best calls of the year came from a Minute of Mayhem contestant named Jeremy. He absolutely killed us with a genuinely unexpected moment after he revealed his updated relationship status. Sometimes comedy writes itself.

"So I Became A Puppeteer"

Our parents always have grand plans for us, and sometimes their kids go in the complete opposite direction. Travis (who provided us with many incredible moments this year) embarked on an unexpected employment journey.

Possibly The Best Prank Ever: "Are You My Dad?"

Picture this: you're at lunch with a group of your closest friends, and the young waitress walks up to your table with a photo of you from high school and asks, "Are you my Dad?"

A Telephone Pet Psychic?

We do a lot for our pets. Sometimes that includes getting help from wherever you can get it, like calling a pet psychic to diagnose your pet's litter box issues.

Steve's Stepladder

This was a hurtful (and great) text directed at Steve.

Don't Befriend People Enjoying the Wrong Meat at Arby's

Hearing from an old friend can always be a pleasant surprise. However, if your friend was arrested for "fondling their joystick in an Arby's parking lot". That's someone you maybe don't reconnect with

An Incredible Paper Bag Rant

"I live a simple grocery life."

Knocking Yourself Out In An Elevator While Playing Air Guitar

This is genuinely what Rock and Roll was meant for. There isn't anything more punk rock than smacking your head on the elevator entrance while playing air guitar and waking up in a puddle of your own blood.

