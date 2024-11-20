Hi Idiots.

We are officially one week from Thanksgiving, and already my stomach is grumbling. My family finalized our guest lists and we have an idea of who is bringing what. This naturally brings up the conversation of what we don't need to have brought to dinner.

In my family, every year it is a question of why in the world green bean casserole is being made when no one likes it. Well, almost no one. My older brother is the only person at our table who ever takes any helping of it and he won't allow us to stop making it every year.

green bean casserole

As I was discussing this with the other show members, they all started opening up about what dishes should be expunged from the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Stuffing

Stuffing is terrible. Hot Wings and Kelly both agree, who wants a mixture of wet bread and celery? It's a pile of...stuff. The most boring thing at the table, and that includes bread.

Cornbread stuffing with turkey

Yams

Maitlynn had some heated words to share about yams. Marshmallow casserole, too, is rather ridiculous. My friends in England say that marshmallow casserole is the most American meal imaginable, taking something healthy and throwing utter chemical goop on top.

The worst thing to eat at thanksgiving is BY FAR yams. Not that I hate sweet potatoes but I HATE when people make that nasty mush with them and then put marshmallows in there and convince everyone it’s good. It’s trash.

Candied Yams

The "Free Beer" Dinner

Free Beer, keeping with his classic meal of "Brown", says that anything that isn't turkey, gravy & mashed potatoes, and buttered rolls has no place on the table.

Homemade Organic Mashed Potatoes with Gravy for Thanksgiving

