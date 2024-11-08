Hi Idiots.

I'll say this right at the start: the "Back With" songs are all bangers. There are so many "back with" songs that, when they play, I smile because it's like winning the lottery a bit. I'm not alone, either. So many of y'all have a favorite and will text in when it plays, asking what the name of the song is.

Now, there's a small problem with that: there are a few songs we don't even know the name of. Some songs were heard somewhere and put into the shuffle and weren't named. Oops.

But, we do know most of the songs. Now, we're finally passing that information on to you after long last. Wait, I'm getting ahead of myself. A 'Back With' is the song that we play when everyone comes back from a commercial break. I thought there were maybe 12 of these. I was very wrong.

Turns out there are over 80 different 'Back With' songs that could play at any given time. Even more surprising? I've put them all into a playlist for you. I'm starting to think I'm actually the Idiot here because this was a far larger undertaking than I anticipated. I hope it was worth it.

Which BW is your favorite? My favorites are "Safari Song" and "Highway Tune" by Greta Van Fleet and "Midnight Train to Memphis" by Chris Stapleton.

