Hi Idiots.

The show has pulled off many crazy stunts over the years, including Steve and former producer Joe's trip to Italy to run with the bulls. Many of these stunts occurred before I joined the show last year. Before joining, I researched old stunts throughout the show's history, but I was never able to find footage of it, but it sounded pretty crazy... until now.

This stunt happened 10 years ago on live television when the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show was being interviewed on our local station by morning hosts Dan Harland (who is now a realtor), Lauren Stanton (now a mayor), and meteorologist Aaron Ofseyer. For fans who have been with the show for years, one word will ring a bell: airhorn.

This former firetruck horn was featured in many stunts over the years, and this moment was one of its most memorable. While conducting what seemed like a run-of-the-mill interview, the TV crew was surprised by one of the loudest noises known to man while inside the TV studio. Fun fact: this horn takes 5+ minutes to pressurize just to make a noise fully.

Thankfully, based on the comments, this stunt is remembered as one of the former crew's favorite memories, but it easily could have gone the other way. Free Beer didn't tell Hot Wings he was doing this stunt, so it was a surprise for him, too. Dan, the host on the right, shared the anniversary of the moment on Facebook, providing a memorable reaction.

Aaron, the gentleman on the left, produced a memorable reaction of his own, but because he didn't seem to react at all. Overall, a great stunt for everyone involved.

