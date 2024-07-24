‘A Bugs Life’ IS A Disaster Movie: Here’s Why Kelly Is Right

Hi Idiots.

Today was another memorable round of "It's My List" that featured much bickering about the actual definition of a "disaster movie". Free Beer heavily questioned Maitlynn's inclusion of "Final Destination". All seemed to be going as normal until it was Kelly's turn.

No one received more questions than Kelly Cheese, who was more passionate about her movies than anyone...probably because of how absurd they were. Disney classics and universally agreed upon family movies "A Bug's Life" and "Toy Story" both made the list.

So was she right?

What is a Disaster Movie?

According to IMBD, a disaster film is defined as

"a film genre that has an impending or ongoing disaster as its subject and primary plot device. Such disasters may include natural disasters, accidents, military/terrorist attacks or global catastrophes such as a pandemic."

Tornado In Stormy Landscape - Climate Change And Natural Disaster Concept RomoloTavani loading...

It IS A Disaster Movie! Here's Why

Kelly's suggestion that this was a disaster movie created quite an uproar on the text lines, but the simple fact is that she's technically right. Let me explain.

Keeping with the definition provided, a movie with an accident at the focal point is classified as a disaster movie. Well, this movie's entire plot happens because the main character, Flick, creates a devasting accident that causes his colony to be in an impossible position against the evil Grasshoppers.

You see, the Grasshoppers are exploiting the colony for resources and they can barely keep up as is. Their entire livelihood is dependent on providing food for the Grasshoppers in exchange for "protection" (aka: we won't eat you if you give us food). After Flick accidentally loses all the food, the Grasshoppers ask for double the amount, an impossible task for the colony as they need to provide for themselves too.

That is enough to cripple the entire colony and is a disaster for the colony.

So yes, from a certain, A Bug's Life is a disaster movie. If you disagree, let us know why on Facebook.

