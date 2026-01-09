Hi Idiots.

A new year usually means starting fresh and leaving the last year in the past, but for us, there is a tradition we've been doing for 15+ years that is one of our favorite things to do: looking into our O'Reilly Auto Parts-branded crystal balls to try to predict some things that will happen in 2026.

Before we make our predictions tomorrow, we did a look back to see what we got right, and to the shock of everyone, this was our best all-around year. Sure, Steve's prediction of a bridge falling in 2024 was a shocking guess, but each of us got something right this year for the first time.

Free Beer

By the end of the year, we will no longer be able to tell if an AI video is real or fake. CORRECT: AI videos, especially towards the end of the year, drastically improved in their realism, tricking us a few times on Segment 17.

People will realize Ozempic/miracle weight loss is bad for you. CORRECT : Just because the drug is bad for you doesn't mean people are going to stop taking it.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will have a public, ugly breakup. Bonus points if it is Travis' fault. FALSE : This couldn't have been more wrong, considering Taylor and Travis got engaged, and their photo is now the 8th most liked photo on Instagram.



Kelly

One of us will be recruited for a reality TV show. FALSE : Nobody has been recruited to any TV shows...yet.

Elon Musk will be arrested in America, and the news will be explosive. FALSE : While Trump did threaten to deport him, Elon is still very much a free man.

A zookeeper will go crazy and release all the animals . FALSE : We all wished more than anything that this would be true, but alas, no luck.

Steve

CEO of a major corporation will be forced to step down because of a scandal. CORRECT : Though he didn't step down, we gave Steve this point because of the whole ordeal with the cheating CEO at the Coldplay concert.

The Chiefs will 3-peat as Super Bowl champions . FALSE: Steve bet against his Eagles and lost. Not only did the Chiefs not win the Super Bowl last season, but they didn't even make the playoffs this year.

. The McRib will become a permanent menu item FALSE : Not only did it not become permanent, but McDonald's is facing a lawsuit because of the McRib right now.



Hot Wings

A major insurance company will go bankrupt. FALSE : Insurance companies are still profiting off people's basic needs.

Another former president will die. FALSE : If he had included vice presidents, Hot Wings would have been right. However, no deaths occurred this year among former presidents.

Two major streaming services will merge. CORRECT : Not only is Hulu now on Death's door, but Netflix announced a blockbuster deal to acquire Warner Bros. and HBO Max.



Maitlynn

We'll finally find out who killed JonBenet Ramsey. FALSE : Developments were made, but nothing was officially announced.

Elon and Trump will have a major friendship breakup, and it could spell doom for Tesla. CORRECT : Mega-correct. Trump and Musk had a very public falling out, with Elon going from hanging out in the Oval Office to Trump ending incentives for purchasing from Tesla and buying electric vehicles.

Someone on the show will find their soulmate . CONDITIONALLY CORRECT: Multiple show members entered relationships this year, so this point will be assigned at a later date if a happy ending is found.

There will be a major update in the Zodiac Killer case. FALSE : Again, developments were made, but nothing official.

Oasis will split during their tour. FALSE : Not only did they not split up, but they made a rumored ~$1 billion dollars.

Donald Trump will say or post the words “Skibidi Toilet”.

FALSE : Sadly, chronically online Donald Trump did not say or post the words "Skibidi Toilet".

Honorary Prediction: Kelly will need a new tire after hitting the curb. PARTIALLY CORRECT: Kelly did smash into the curb right outside the studio, but didn't need a new tire. However, she did need four new tires over the course of the year due to random issues, so we gave her a half point on this.



We make our predictions for next year tomorrow. What are your predictions? Let us know.

