Which Free Beer and Hot Wings 2025 Predictions Came True?

Hi Idiots.

A new year usually means starting fresh and leaving the last year in the past, but for us, there is a tradition we've been doing for 15+ years that is one of our favorite things to do: looking into our O'Reilly Auto Parts-branded crystal balls to try to predict some things that will happen in 2026.

Before we make our predictions tomorrow, we did a look back to see what we got right, and to the shock of everyone, this was our best all-around year. Sure, Steve's prediction of a bridge falling in 2024 was a shocking guess, but each of us got something right this year for the first time.

Free Beer

  • By the end of the year, we will no longer be able to tell if an AI video is real or fake.
    • CORRECT: AI videos, especially towards the end of the year, drastically improved in their realism, tricking us a few times on Segment 17.
  • People will realize Ozempic/miracle weight loss is bad for you.
    • CORRECT: Just because the drug is bad for you doesn't mean people are going to stop taking it.
  • Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will have a public, ugly breakup. Bonus points if it is Travis' fault.
Kelly

  • One of us will be recruited for a reality TV show.
    • FALSENobody has been recruited to any TV shows...yet.
  • Elon Musk will be arrested in America, and the news will be explosive.
    • FALSE: While Trump did threaten to deport him, Elon is still very much a free man.
  • A zookeeper will go crazy and release all the animals.
    • FALSEWe all wished more than anything that this would be true, but alas, no luck.
Steve

  • CEO of a major corporation will be forced to step down because of a scandal.
    • CORRECTThough he didn't step down, we gave Steve this point because of the whole ordeal with the cheating CEO at the Coldplay concert.
  • The Chiefs will 3-peat as Super Bowl champions.
    • FALSE: Steve bet against his Eagles and lost. Not only did the Chiefs not win the Super Bowl last season, but they didn't even make the playoffs this year. 
  • The McRib will become a permanent menu item
    • FALSE: Not only did it not become permanent, but McDonald's is facing a lawsuit because of the McRib right now.
Hot Wings

  • A major insurance company will go bankrupt.
    • FALSEInsurance companies are still profiting off people's basic needs.
  • Another former president will die.
    • FALSEIf he had included vice presidents, Hot Wings would have been right. However, no deaths occurred this year among former presidents.
  • Two major streaming services will merge.
    • CORRECT: Not only is Hulu now on Death's door, but Netflix announced a blockbuster deal to acquire Warner Bros. and HBO Max.
Maitlynn

  • We'll finally find out who killed JonBenet Ramsey.
    • FALSE: Developments were made, but nothing was officially announced.
  • Elon and Trump will have a major friendship breakup, and it could spell doom for Tesla.
    • CORRECTMega-correct. Trump and Musk had a very public falling out, with Elon going from hanging out in the Oval Office to Trump ending incentives for purchasing from Tesla and buying electric vehicles. 
  • Someone on the show will find their soulmate.
    • CONDITIONALLY CORRECT: Multiple show members entered relationships this year, so this point will be assigned at a later date if a happy ending is found.
  • There will be a major update in the Zodiac Killer case.
    • FALSE: Again, developments were made, but nothing official.
  • Oasis will split during their tour.
  • Donald Trump will say or post the words “Skibidi Toilet”.

    • FALSE: Sadly, chronically online Donald Trump did not say or post the words "Skibidi Toilet".
  • Honorary Prediction: Kelly will need a new tire after hitting the curb.
    • PARTIALLY CORRECT: Kelly did smash into the curb right outside the studio, but didn't need a new tire. However, she did need four new tires over the course of the year due to random issues, so we gave her a half point on this.
We make our predictions for next year tomorrow. What are your predictions? Let us know.

