Which Free Beer and Hot Wings 2025 Predictions Came True?
Hi Idiots.
A new year usually means starting fresh and leaving the last year in the past, but for us, there is a tradition we've been doing for 15+ years that is one of our favorite things to do: looking into our O'Reilly Auto Parts-branded crystal balls to try to predict some things that will happen in 2026.
Before we make our predictions tomorrow, we did a look back to see what we got right, and to the shock of everyone, this was our best all-around year. Sure, Steve's prediction of a bridge falling in 2024 was a shocking guess, but each of us got something right this year for the first time.
Free Beer
- By the end of the year, we will no longer be able to tell if an AI video is real or fake.
- CORRECT: AI videos, especially towards the end of the year, drastically improved in their realism, tricking us a few times on Segment 17.
- People will realize Ozempic/miracle weight loss is bad for you.
- CORRECT: Just because the drug is bad for you doesn't mean people are going to stop taking it.
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will have a public, ugly breakup. Bonus points if it is Travis' fault.
- FALSE: This couldn't have been more wrong, considering Taylor and Travis got engaged, and their photo is now the 8th most liked photo on Instagram.
Kelly
- One of us will be recruited for a reality TV show.
- FALSE: Nobody has been recruited to any TV shows...yet.
- Elon Musk will be arrested in America, and the news will be explosive.
- FALSE: While Trump did threaten to deport him, Elon is still very much a free man.
- A zookeeper will go crazy and release all the animals.
- FALSE: We all wished more than anything that this would be true, but alas, no luck.
Steve
- CEO of a major corporation will be forced to step down because of a scandal.
- CORRECT: Though he didn't step down, we gave Steve this point because of the whole ordeal with the cheating CEO at the Coldplay concert.
- The Chiefs will 3-peat as Super Bowl champions.
- FALSE: Steve bet against his Eagles and lost. Not only did the Chiefs not win the Super Bowl last season, but they didn't even make the playoffs this year.
- The McRib will become a permanent menu item
- FALSE: Not only did it not become permanent, but McDonald's is facing a lawsuit because of the McRib right now.
Hot Wings
- A major insurance company will go bankrupt.
- FALSE: Insurance companies are still profiting off people's basic needs.
- Another former president will die.
- FALSE: If he had included vice presidents, Hot Wings would have been right. However, no deaths occurred this year among former presidents.
- Two major streaming services will merge.
- CORRECT: Not only is Hulu now on Death's door, but Netflix announced a blockbuster deal to acquire Warner Bros. and HBO Max.
Maitlynn
- We'll finally find out who killed JonBenet Ramsey.
- FALSE: Developments were made, but nothing was officially announced.
- Elon and Trump will have a major friendship breakup, and it could spell doom for Tesla.
- CORRECT: Mega-correct. Trump and Musk had a very public falling out, with Elon going from hanging out in the Oval Office to Trump ending incentives for purchasing from Tesla and buying electric vehicles.
- Someone on the show will find their soulmate.
- CONDITIONALLY CORRECT: Multiple show members entered relationships this year, so this point will be assigned at a later date if a happy ending is found.
- There will be a major update in the Zodiac Killer case.
- FALSE: Again, developments were made, but nothing official.
- Oasis will split during their tour.
- FALSE: Not only did they not split up, but they made a rumored ~$1 billion dollars.
- Donald Trump will say or post the words “Skibidi Toilet”.
- FALSE: Sadly, chronically online Donald Trump did not say or post the words "Skibidi Toilet".
- Honorary Prediction: Kelly will need a new tire after hitting the curb.
- PARTIALLY CORRECT: Kelly did smash into the curb right outside the studio, but didn't need a new tire. However, she did need four new tires over the course of the year due to random issues, so we gave her a half point on this.
We make our predictions for next year tomorrow. What are your predictions? Let us know.
Free Beer and Hot Wings Holiday Vacation 2025-2026
Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill
The Bands Hot Wings Wishes He Could Have Seen
Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill