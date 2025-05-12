Owning and driving an automobile in the Empire State can be a rather expensive proposition. Not only do you have sky-high fees and taxes in New York, but you also have to deal with one of the more costly average auto insurance rates in the country. If that's not enough, you also have all sorts of fees and tolls that must be paid when traveling around the state.

Unfortunately, paying fees to use bridges and highways around New York is a routine fact of life. However, the last year has been especially difficult for millions as New York City enacted its congestion pricing program, a new series of tolls that essentially acts as a commuter tax for people who drive in Manhattan below 60th Street.

Because it's so expensive to use roads, highways, and bridges around the state, drivers in and out of New York have been devising creative ways to avoid charges. State officials complain that people are turning to illegal means to save money and are now ramping up enforcement efforts to ensure that folks drive around New York State legally.

New York State Is Cracking Down On Drivers With These Kinds of License Plates

Towards the end of 2024, New York State enacted a new law that made it illegal to conceal or use any type of ghost license plates.

According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, using any sort of glass or plastic covering, or with any kind of material or substance that could distort a recorded or photographic image of the plate taken by a traffic camera or electronic toll reader is illegal, and comes with some serious penalties.

Those trying to evade plate detection now face fines of up to $500 and a 90-day registration suspension. Law enforcement officials can also seize the covering.

State officials have said that millions of dollars in toll revenue are being missed out on due to these ghost plates, which has many state residents in an uproar, calling this solely a money grab by the state.

