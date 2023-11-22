This is breaking news. We will update as more information is released.

An explosion happened on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls this afternoon on the eve of Thanksgiving in the United States. All bridges connecting the US and Canada in the Western New York Region have been shut down.

Eyewitnesses appear to show a large explosion at the American side of the border crossing between the US and Canada. If the pictures taken at the scene are accurate, which by all accounts they seem to be but that is a matter of opinion at this time, a vehicle appears to have exploded and destroyed a checkpoint booth. We have no word at this time of injuries or casualties. We also do not know if this is an attack or some other kind of incident. Please see the pictures below:

The Rainbow Bridge connects the US and Canada over the Niagara Falls Gorge. Both Niagara Falls, NY, and Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada are on each end of the bridge.