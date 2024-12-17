These 10 school districts in New York had the worst graduation rates in 2023. Education is always a topic that's important for parents in New York. We want to make sure our children can get the best opportunities to learn and thrive. New York State publishes reports about how school districts across the state are doing when it comes to graduation rates. The districts induced in the list include a variety of districts, from very small ones to very large ones.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash Photo by CDC on Unsplash loading...

According to the most recent data published for 2023, these 10 districts had the worst graduation rates:

10. Liberty Central School District

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

County: Sullivan

Enrollment: 138

Graduation Rate: 67%

Rank: 649

9. Rochester City School District

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

County: Monroe

Enrollment: 1,797

Graduation Rate: 67%

Rank: 649

8. Fallsburg Central School District

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

County: Sullivan

Enrollment: 130

Graduation Rate: 66%

Rank: 655

6 (Tie). East Ramapo Central School District (Spring Valley)

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

County: Rockland

Enrollment: 733

Graduation Rate: 63%

Rank: 656

6 (Tie). New York City Geographic #16

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

County: Kings

Enrollment: 420

Graduation Rate: 63%

Rank: 656

5. New York City Geographic #23

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

County: Kings

Enrollment: 456

Graduation Rate: 57%

Rank: 658

4. Poughkeepsie City School District

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

County: Dutchess

Enrollment: 311

Graduation Rate: 54%

Rank: 659

3. Greenburgh Eleven

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

County: Westchester

Enrollment: 10

Graduation Rate: 30%

Rank: 660

Greenburgh Eleven works to educate children who face challenges with learning, which is important to consider when looking at its ranking.

"We understand that every student who walks through our doors is unique, facing their own emotional, behavioral, and learning challenges. It’s our mission to help each of them not only overcome these challenges but also prepare them for a future filled with opportunities."

2. Mount Pleasant-Blythedale

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

County: Westchester

Enrollment: 6

Graduation Rate: 17%

Rank: 661

Mount Pleasant-Blythedale is a district that helps students continue to learn while they heal in the hospital, which should be considered when looking at its ranking.

"Welcome to Mount Pleasant Blythedale School, a community where students can learn as their bodies heal. We are the only public school district in New York created to educate a hospital population."

1. Mount Pleasant-Cottage

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

County: Westchester

Enrollment: 14

Graduation Rate: 7%

Rank: 662

While the district has the worst graduation rate in the state by the numbers, it is a district that helps students who learn differently, so that should be considered when looking at its ranking.

"The district is made up of two schools. Mount Pleasant Cottage School primarily serves K-12 students who have emotional disabilities. The Edenwald School serves K-12 students with autism as well as emotional and cognitive disabilities."

Get our free mobile app