The Top 7 Casinos For Gambling In New York State

I love going to the casino, even though I'm not much of a gambler. It just always feels so alive; there's food, music, people, drinks, and potentially, big wins. My two favorite casinos are Seneca Niagara and Seneca Buffalo Creek. If you're a gambler or just love going to the casino, these 7 casinos have high ratings and great reviews.

Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

1 Fulton St, Buffalo, NY 14204

Feel the rush of over 1,001 of the hottest slot games in the Buffalo region and choose from some of the newest Video Poker games along with the familiar classics. Spin your way to a wild jackpot on one of our countless linked progressives or visit our High-Limit Slot machines for those who want to experience the higher denomination and max bet games. From classic favorites to the latest reels, penny to $100 pulls, we have the perfect game for you.

Point Place Casino

450 452, NY-31, Bridgeport, NY 13030

Our state-of-the-art casino is home to the new Sports Book with Caesar Spots, 20 classic table games and 500 slot machines.

Turning Stone Resort Casino

5218 Patrick Rd, Verona, NY 13478

Experience 2,000 slot machines, 66 Vegas-style table games, one of the top three Bingo Halls in the world, the largest poker room in New York State, and so much more at New York’s most awarded resort.

Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort

873 NY-37, Hogansburg, NY 13655

Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort has everything you’re looking for when you want to get away for fun! With over 1,150 of the latest slot machines, Vegas-style table games, and sports betting at Sticks Sports Book, you can choose how you want to win. We’ve also got delicious dining options for every palate, a wide array of live entertainment, and a luxurious hotel to stay after a day of winning.

Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady

1 Rush St, Schenectady, NY 12305

It has Keno, slots, sports betting, poker, and more.

del Lago Resort & Casino

1133 NY-414, Waterloo, NY 13165

Take a break from the ordinary and experience nonstop action at del Lago Resort & Casino. Our modern gaming floor features over 1,700 Slots, 66 Table Games including 14 Poker Tables, and our all-new DraftKings Sportsbook with 23 betting kiosks available 24/7 and over 1,000 square feet of cutting-edge LED video screens.

Tioga Downs Casino Resort

2384 W River Rd, Nichols, NY 13812

With over 890 slot machines featuring some of the hottest games around including “Clover Link,” “Green Machine Deluxe,” “Ultimate Fire Link,” and “Lock it Link” (just to name a couple), and of course Video Poker. Our games range from 1¢ to $5.00 in denomination. Our gaming floor features 28 table games and 6 poker tables to choose from. Our High Limit room features 34 slot machines and 4 blackjack tables.

Apparently, New Yorkers love to gamble. There were more than $2 billion in mobile sports wagers in the first 30 days, according to Governor Kathy Hochul. It will generate more than $70 million in tax dollars for the state. Gov. Hocul said,

Over the past month, we've seen how mobile sports wagering can be an economic engine for New York, driving significant funding to our schools, youth sports, and so much more," Governor Hochul said. "As this new industry continues to grow, New York will make sure we have the resources and guidelines in place to make it a success for all.

If you have a gambling addiction, you can get help by calling the New York HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).

