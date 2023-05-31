These Are The Top 5 Most Dangerous Cities In New York State

A travel website has listed the top 5 most dangerous cities in New York State. Travel Safe - Abroad has ranked cities based on their crime statistics. Overall, it gives New York State an 82 safety index. The state fared pretty well, according to the site:
Overall Risk: LOW
Transportation Risk: LOW
Pickpocket Risk: LOW
Natural Disaster Risk: MEDIUM
Mugging Risk: LOW
Terrorism Risk: LOW
Scams Risk: MEDIUM
Risk To Women Travelers: LOW
Travel Safe - Abroad not only ranks New York, it ranks many other states and countries, giving travelers important information about potential hazards to their safety.
Which Cities Ranked In The Top 5 Most Dangerous In New York State?
It seems like the usual suspects from previous years are on Travel Safe - Abroad's list.
5. Syracuse (Onondaga County)
Population – 146,103 as of 2021
Violent Crime Rate – 7.00 per 1,000 residents
Property Crime Rate – 26.89 per 1,000 residents
In 2022, residents of Syracuse faced crime rates that were more than two times the state and national crime rate averages. The crime per square mile for the Syracuse area is about five times the state and national crime averages.
4. Albany (Albany County)
Population – 98,617 as of 2021
Violent Crime Rate – 7.48 per 1,000 residents
Property Crime Rate – 25.94 per 1,000 residents
Crime rates in the capital city far exceed national and state averages, where those who reside in Albany have a 1 in 39 chance of becoming a property crime victim. It is noted that crime rates have been falling in the Empire State’s capital region.
3. Niagara Falls (Niagara County)
Population – 48,360 as of 2021
Violent Crime Rate – 7.57 per 1,000 residents
Property Crime Rate – 28.29 per 1,000 residents
However, the crime rates for violence or property significantly exceed both state and national rates for similar crimes. The downtown Niagara Falls area tends to be the most crime-ridden.
2. Binghamton (Broome County)
Population – 47,566 as of 2021
Violent Crime Rate – 7.25 per 1,000 residents
Property Crime Rate – 31.16 per 1,000 residents
Binghamton is home to one of the state universities but has its violent and property crime statistics above state and national averages.
1. Buffalo (Erie County)
Population – 276,807 as of 2021
Violent Crime Rate – 8.65 per 1,000 residents
Property Crime Rate - 28.02 per 1,000 residents
Violent crime in Buffalo is three times the state average and the highest in New York, with property crimes more than twice the average of the Empire State.
If you're going to be traveling soon, you might want to take a look at Travel Safe - Abroad.