These Are The Top 5 Most Dangerous Cities In New York State

A travel website has listed the top 5 most dangerous cities in New York State. Travel Safe - Abroad has ranked cities based on their crime statistics. Overall, it gives New York State an 82 safety index. The state fared pretty well, according to the site:

Overall Risk: LOW

Transportation Risk: LOW

Pickpocket Risk: LOW

Natural Disaster Risk: MEDIUM

Mugging Risk: LOW

Terrorism Risk: LOW

Scams Risk: MEDIUM

Risk To Women Travelers: LOW

Travel Safe - Abroad not only ranks New York, it ranks many other states and countries, giving travelers important information about potential hazards to their safety.

Which Cities Ranked In The Top 5 Most Dangerous In New York State?

It seems like the usual suspects from previous years are on Travel Safe - Abroad's list.

5. Syracuse (Onondaga County)

Photo by Hanyang Zhang on Unsplash

Population – 146,103 as of 2021

Violent Crime Rate – 7.00 per 1,000 residents

Property Crime Rate – 26.89 per 1,000 residents

In 2022, residents of Syracuse faced crime rates that were more than two times the state and national crime rate averages. The crime per square mile for the Syracuse area is about five times the state and national crime averages.

4. Albany (Albany County)

Photo by Daniel Scicchitano on Unsplash

Population – 98,617 as of 2021

Violent Crime Rate – 7.48 per 1,000 residents

Property Crime Rate – 25.94 per 1,000 residents

Crime rates in the capital city far exceed national and state averages, where those who reside in Albany have a 1 in 39 chance of becoming a property crime victim. It is noted that crime rates have been falling in the Empire State’s capital region.

3. Niagara Falls (Niagara County)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Population – 48,360 as of 2021

Violent Crime Rate – 7.57 per 1,000 residents

Property Crime Rate – 28.29 per 1,000 residents

However, the crime rates for violence or property significantly exceed both state and national rates for similar crimes. The downtown Niagara Falls area tends to be the most crime-ridden.

2. Binghamton (Broome County)

Google Maps

Population – 47,566 as of 2021

Violent Crime Rate – 7.25 per 1,000 residents

Property Crime Rate – 31.16 per 1,000 residents

Binghamton is home to one of the state universities but has its violent and property crime statistics above state and national averages.

1. Buffalo (Erie County)

By Yasmin Young (used with permission)

Population – 276,807 as of 2021

Violent Crime Rate – 8.65 per 1,000 residents

Property Crime Rate - 28.02 per 1,000 residents

Violent crime in Buffalo is three times the state average and the highest in New York, with property crimes more than twice the average of the Empire State.

If you're going to be traveling soon, you might want to take a look at Travel Safe - Abroad.

