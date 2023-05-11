These Are The Top 10 Baby Names In New York State

What's in a name? William Shakespeare asked this very question in his play Romeo and Juliet. For most of us, our name, especially our first name, is at the core of our identity. Not every name has some poetic meaning, but many do. Some names are derived from cultural heritage, others from the Bible or other religious writings, some from familial relationships, and others from celebrities.
Whatever the reason is that parents choose a name, there is something to be said about names that are consistently picked to represent newborn babies for (most likely) the rest of their lives. Many of the boys' names below have been in the top 10 over the past 20 years.
New York State keeps track of the most popular baby names for each year. These 10 names are the most popular for boys in New York State, according to the Department of Health, as of 2020, which is the most up-to-date data:
These Are The Top 5 Boy Baby Names In New York State
5. Joseph
4. Jacob
3. Lucas
2. Noah
1. Liam
These Are The Top 5 Girl Baby Names In New York State
5. Mia
4. Isabella
3. Sophia
2. Emma
1. Olivia
