The Third Victim Of Stampede At A Concert In Rochester Has Died

Sadly, a third woman has lost her life due to a deadly incident at a concert in Rochester. The show, which took place on Sunday, March 5th at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, featured GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes. Initially, there were reports of a stabbing or shooting, which turned out to be unsubstantiated. The cause of the deadly stampede is being investigated, but there have been reports that attendees heard gunshots, causing people to rush to the exits.

Aisha Stephens, a 35-year-old woman from Syracuse, has died from the injuries sustained due to the crowd surge at the end of the show, according to CNY Central. The second woman who died has been identified as Brandy Miller from Rochester. According to Rochester Police, 35-year-old Miller died on Monday, March 7, 2023.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown tweeted that the first victim, 33-year-old Rhondesia M. Belton, was from Buffalo and worked for the City,

This is another difficult day for our City’s workforce and our entire community. I join all of our City employees in mourning the loss of one of our own. 33-year-old Rhondesia M. Belton was hired last year and worked in the City of Buffalo Traffic Violations Agency.

Her identity has not yet been released publicly. Another woman is still in critical condition fighting for her life. Seven other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at hospitals. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Rhondesia and the other woman who died. Please keep the third woman who is still in critical condition in your prayers.

Credit: News8WROC via Youtube

