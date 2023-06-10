When it comes to New York State, the big cities often get a bad rap for being violent and crime-ridden. While that is somewhat true, there are some smaller places with high crime rates.

Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent and property crimes.

New York State and the FBI use seven Index crime categories as indicators of overall crime trends: murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, which are classified as violent crimes; and the property crimes of burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft. The FBI created these categories to allow for uniform crime reporting across all 50 states.

The counties listed below have a population of less than 100,000. I've also included the "biggest" city or town in each of the counties.

These Are The Smallest Counties With The Highest Violent Crime Rates In New York State:

7. Cayuga County / Auburn

Population: 77,627



Crime Rate: 203.5

6. Wayne County / Newark

Population: 91,230



Crime Rate: 203.9

5. Herkimer County / German Flatts

Population: 62,186



Crime Rate: 213.9

4. Hamilton County / Long Lake

Population: 4,409



Crime Rate: 226.8

3. Genesee County / Batavia

Population: 58,063



Crime Rate: 267

2. Fulton County / Gloversville

Population: 53,808



Crime Rate: 273.2

1. Greene County / Catskill

Population: 58,063



Crime Rate: 267

Population: 48,211



Crime Rate: 427.3

