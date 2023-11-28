A popular grocery chain in New York State is closing several stores and laying off more than 500 employees. It's not a great sign, especially before the holidays, that so many retailers are shuttering locations in New York State.

Popular Retailer Planning Layoffs And Store Closings In New York

Two stores will be closing in New York. The parent company filed with the New York Department of Labor, which uses WARN to notify those affected by closings in advance,

The New York State Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires covered businesses to provide early warnings of closures and layoffs to all affected employees, employee representatives, the Department of Labor, and Local Workforce Development Boards.

TJ Maxx And Marshals Stores To Close In New York

TJX Companies, Inc. filed paperwork with the New York State Department of Labor to announce that it will be laying off employees and closing two stores.

The TJ Maxx Store located at 503 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11201 will be closing to the public on January 6, 2024. Approximately 69 employees will be laid off.

The Marshalls Store 1074 located at 610 Exterior Street, Bronx, NY, 10451 will be closing to the public on January 6, 2024. Approximately 100 employees will be laid off.

The two TJ Maxx and Marshals stores will be closing. Rite Aid and CVS stores will be closing in New York by the end of this year or next year. Now this.

ShopRite Plans To Layoff Employees In New York State

ShopRite Supermarkets Inc., the parent company for ShopRite stores has filed with the New York State Department of Labor. The company said in its filing that 567 employees will be laid off on December 9, 2023. Several ShopRite locations will be closing.

The following ShopRite Stores will be closing in New York State:

1730 Central Ave, Colonie, NY 12205 - 99 Employees laid off

1728 Central Ave, Colonie, NY 12205E - 5 Employees laid off

2333 Nott Street East, Niskayuna, NY 12309 - 127 Employees laid off

41 Vista Boulevard, Slingerlands, NY 12259 - 114 Employees laid off

709 Central Avenue, Albany, NY 12159 - 100 Employees laid off

651 Central Avenue, Albany, NY 12206 - 8 Employees laid off

102 Van Rensselaer Square, North Greenbush, NY 12144 - 114 Employees laid off

