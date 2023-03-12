FDA Recall Of COVID-19 ‘Cure’ Product Sold In New York State

The United States Food and Drug Administration announced an urgent recall for a product that claims to cure COVID-19. Natural Solutions Foundation is voluntarily recalling the "Dr. Rima Recommends Nano Silver 10 PPM."

The recall was issued by the company due to claims that it is a cure for COVID-19,

This recall has been initiated because the Product is labeled as a dietary supplement that, in the opinion of the government, makes unsubstantiated health claims that the product will prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19. It is the government's position that consumers who use this product instead of seeking timely medical treatment run the risk of serious, life-threatening health consequences.

The Dr. Rima Recommends product was sold from January 22, 2020 to December 27, 2021. Consumers who have the product must return it to the company within 22 days of the recall notice, which was announced by the company on March 7, and published by the FDA on March 8, 2023.

Natural Solutions Foundation's claims about the product in relation to COVID-19 was challenged by the U.S. Department. The company was forced by a district court in New Jersey to stop selling the product as a cure for COVID-19. Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said,

Marketing unproven products as treatments for COVID-19 endangers public health and violates the law. The department will work closely with the FDA to stop anyone attempting to take advantage of the pandemic by selling unapproved, misbranded drugs.

You can return any unused portions of the product to the Foundation at the following address:

Natural Solutions Foundation c/o Ralph Fucetola

58 Plotts Road - Newton, NJ 07860

Include your current mailing address for your refund check, which will be sent within 14 days of the date the return is received by the Foundation.

