Residents of New York are being warned about a cereal and snack recall involving a product sold in the state. There is a threat due to metal pieces in the product.

Catalina Snacks located in Lebanon, IN, has issued a recall for more than 300,000 ready-to-eat cereal packages and snack mix packages due to foreign material in the products, specifically metal fragments.

The products were sold in New York, as well as, California, Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Maryland, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Oregon, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Virginia, Nevada, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Connecticut and online, according to Food Safety News.

The affected products have "best by" dates through August 2023.

The products affected by the recall are:

Catalina Crunch Chocolate Peanut Butter Cereal

9oz (UPC 850017468184) plastic stand-up pouch

Best By Dates: 08/01/2023 and 08/08/2023

Catalina Crunch Fruity Cereal

1.27 oz. (UPC 850017468214) and 8oz. ( UPC 850017468085) plastic stand-up pouch

Best By Dates: 08/01/2023

Catalina Crunch Honey Graham Cereal

9oz (UPC 860479001553) plastic stand-up pouch

Best By Dates: 07/25/2023

Catalina Crunch Maple Waffle Cereal

9oz (UPC 860479001539) plastic stand-up pouch

Best By Dates: 07/25/2023 and 08/15/2023

Catalina Crunch Cheddar Mix

6oz (UPC 850017468160) plastic stand-up pouch

Best By Dates: 2/15/2023 and 2/22/2023

Catalina Crunch Creamy Ranch Mix

6oz (UPC 850017468160) plastic stand-up pouch

Best By Dates: 2/15/2023

Catalina Crunch Spicy Kick Mix

6oz (UPC 850017468153) plastic stand-up pouch

Best By Dates: 2/22/2023

If you have any of the products in your pantry, return them to the store of purchase for a refund. Do not consume any of these products.

