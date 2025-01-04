Major Changes Coming To Driver’s Licenses In New York

New York drivers must get ready for big changes to licenses. The Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding New Yorkers that they will need to upgrade their driver's licenses and identification this year.

The deadline for NY residents to get a REAL ID or enhanced ID is less than six months from today on May 7, 2025, which was extended by two years from May 3, 2023. Now that the deadline is quickly approaching, the NYS DMV is encouraging people to get their IDs now. Real IDs will be required to fly domestically, and to enter federal buildings and military bases.

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the Federal Government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses.” The Act established minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards. ~ Department of Homeland Security

Enhanced IDs cost an additional $30 (on top of regular fees). Enhanced IDs issued by the state will be allowed in place of REAL IDs. You can compare the features of each of the IDs here, so you can choose which is right for your needs. A passport can be used for travel in place of a REAL ID. The New York State Enhanced ID can be used to cross the border into Canada and Mexico.

In order to upgrade, you will need to provide the following information to the DMV:

- Social Security status (There are options that you can provide as proof)

- 2 documents that provide proof of NY State Residency (NY State driver's license, permit, or non-driver ID, utility bill, U.S. high school photo ID and report card, bank statement, or U.S. pay stub)

- Proof of name including via a valid U.S. Passport, U.S. government-issued birth certificate, Permanent Resident Card I-551

If you haven't upgraded your driver's license or ID yet, you can go through the process and get all the requirements here.

