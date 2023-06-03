Popular Type Of Pork Snacks Recalled In New York State

A popular type of pork snack has been recalled in New York State after it was imported from a country that is not eligible to sell meat to the United States. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Friday, June 3, 2023.

DEKA Trading Corp., located in Miami, is recalling approximately 13,771 pounds of imported pork rind snacks. The reason for the recall is that they were imported from Guatemala, a country that is not permitted to export meat products to the United States.

All of the pork snacks are being recalled, regardless of the date. The recall applies to 5.3 oz. foil pouch packages containing “TorTrix Con Chicharrón.”

There is no establishment number or USDA mark of inspection on the packages. These snacks were shipped to wholesale and retail locations in New York State, as well as Georgia, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Virginia. The products, which may be in consumers' pantries, should not be eaten. The snacks should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

No adverse reactions to the product have been reported. Anyone with questions or concerns Consumers about the recall can contact Alejandro Mencos, President, DEKA Trading Corp. via phone at 305-716-8375 or via email at deka@dekatrading.net.

There have been quite a few recalls affecting New York State recently. The two listed below are for products that may still be in consumers' pantries:

