A Canadian company is recalling more than 40,000 pounds of pork and the recall affects consumers in New York State. Eastern Meat Solutions, Inc., located in Ontario, Canada, has issued a recall for several of its pork products.

The company is recalling approximately 40,763 pounds of raw, boneless pork products, according to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The products were not presented for import reinspection into the country. The raw pork was products were imported from Canada, and then processed by another company into barbeque pork products.

The following boneless pork products are being recalled in New York State and nationwide:

16-oz. plastic packages containing Park Street Deli “SWEET CHIPOTLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce” with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages.

16-oz. plastic packages containing Park Street Deli “HAWAIIAN STYLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce” with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages.

16-oz. plastic packages containing “marketside READY TO HEAT BBQ PORK BURNT ENDS” with Lot #3116, Use By 08/29/23; Lot #3117, Use By 08/30/23; or Lot #3122, Use By 09/04/23 on the packages.

The products being recalled have an establishment number “EST. 4800” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These products may currently be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Eastern Meat Solutions at customer.service@sierrascs.com.

